Detention of former Bulgarian premier not for misuse of EU funds

The detention of former Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borisov was on suspicion of extortion, and not for misuse of European Union funds as previously reported, state prosecutors said in Sofia on Friday.



One day after Borisov was detained, the prosecutors said their investigations ruled out involvement by the EU Prosecutor General's Office, contradicting information put out by the Interior Ministry on Thursday. That information has now been removed from the ministry's website.



Borisov, who served as prime minister at the head of the conservative GERB party for three periods between 2009 and last year, was detained for 24 hours on Thursday. No formal charges were laid, and whether he will remain in custody was to be decided later on Friday.



The current prime minister, Kiril Petkov, said on Friday that he had been questioned by the prosecuting authorities in connection with the Borisov case. Finance Minister Asen Vasilev attributed Borisov's detention to information from a Bulgarian gambling businessman living in exile in Dubai, who faces 18 charges in Bulgaria.



The businessman has accused Borisov and the former finance minister, Vladislav Goranov, who was also detained on Thursday, of extortion.



Borisov's former media adviser, Sevdalina Arnaudova, was also detained, but not the former head of the Bulgarian parliament's budget committee, Menda Stoyanova, as reported earlier.



GERB members of parliament and party supporters have demanded Borisov's release in protests in front of parliament and called for fresh elections.



EU Attorney General Laura Kövesi visited Sofia on Wednesday and Thursday. During the visit, she said there was evidence of 120 cases of EU funds being misused in Bulgaria.



