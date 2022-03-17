News
World
Zelensky vows Ukraine will restore destroyed homes
Zelensky vows Ukraine will restore destroyed homes
Published March 17,2022
Subscribe
President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to restore Ukrainian homes destroyed during Russia's attack on the country.
In a video message early Thursday, Zelensky said Ukrainian officials were already working on a reconstruction plan.
Whatever the damage, Zelensky said, he was confident in the country's ability to restore everything quickly.
Zelensky said humanitarian corridors set up to lead civilians to safety had not worked on Wednesday. He said Russian forces had not held their fire.
He also said residents from the besieged port city of Mariupol who managed to get to the nearby city of Berdyansk are being taken on to Zaporizhzhia.
The mayor of the city, Vadim Boichenko, said on Telegram there had been no ceasefire, but private cars had started to be allowed out of the city.
According to Zelensky, more than 6,000 residents of Mariupol had left the city in 24 hours, including 2,000 children, but some had come under Russian fire in the Zaporizhzhia region. This could not be verified independently.