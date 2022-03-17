'Very, very strong evidence' Putin behind Ukraine war crimes: UK

The UK on Thursday said there is "very, very strong evidence" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement in war crimes in Ukraine.

Speaking to BBC, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said evidence suggests that "war crimes have been committed" in Ukraine and that "Vladimir Putin was behind them."

Her remarks came a day after US President Joe Biden called Putin a "war criminal," comments that the Kremlin said were "unforgivable."

"It is ultimately a matter for the International Criminal Court to decide who is or isn't a war criminal, and for us to bring the evidence," Truss added.