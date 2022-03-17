 Contact Us
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Germany in an emotional video address before parliament Thursday to help destroy a new "Wall" that Russia has been erecting in Europe. "It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb dropped on Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky told MPs.

Published March 17,2022
UKRAINES ZELENSKY CALLS ON GERMANY TO TEAR DOWN NEW RUSSIAN WALL IN EUROPE

Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down a wall between peace and strife in Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.

Recalling former U.S. president Ronald Reagan's appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelensky told German lawmakers: "That's what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall."

"Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war," he added.