Turkey re-elected to UN Commission on International Trade Law

Turkey was re-elected to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for the 2022-2028 term, the country's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The elections were held on March 15 at the UN General Assembly and Turkey was elected with the consensus of the Western Europe and Other States Group (WEOG) , said the Foreign Ministry statement.

"Creating a legal framework that facilitates international trade is essential in an economically interdependent world. UNCITRAL plays a key role in formulating this legal framework through promoting harmonisation and unification of international trade law," the statement further said.

"Considering that international trade cooperation among states is an important factor in the promotion of friendly relations and in the maintenance of peace and security, Turkey will continue to actively contribute to the works of the UNCITRAL," it concluded.