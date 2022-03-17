RUSSIAS PUTIN, ARMENIAS PASHINYAN SPEAK OVER PHONE

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

They discussed the implementation between the leaders of Russia , Armenia and Azerbaijan of trilateral agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement .

Particularly, the two leaders considered issues related to observing the cease-fire and restoring transportation and logistical links in the South Caucasus, the Kremlin said in a statement following the call.

"Nikol Pashinyan also informed the President about his recent contacts aimed at normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian and Armenian-Turkish relations," it added.

The leaders also reaffirmed their shared intention to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Armenia and agreed that the prime minister of Armenia would visit Russia in the near future, it said.









