Moscow regrets the "bitter" decision by the European Space Agency to suspend a Russian-European mission to land a rover on Mars over the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive, Russia's space chief said Thursday.

"This is a very bitter (decision) for all the enthusiasts of space," Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, said on Telegram, calling it a "shame". He added that Moscow will "conduct this research expedition on our own".