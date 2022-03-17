Mariupol City Council: About 80% of flats destroyed

About 80% of the dwellings in the wartorn Ukrainian port city of Mariupol have been destroyed: Of these, about 30% cannot be rebuilt, according to local officials.



"An average of 50 to 100 bombs are dropped on the city every day. The devastation is enormous," the city's council wrote on Telegram. The information could not be independently verified.



Mariupol has been blockaded for 16 days, with thousands having to seek cover from Russian shelling in shelters, the council said. So far, some 30,000 civilians have fled the city.



Most recently, a theatre in Mariupol was also bombed. Hundreds of civilians were reportedly sheltering there. Numerous people were rescued. Kiev and Moscow blame each other for the attack.