G7 foreign ministers demand Russia allow humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Russia must allow humanitarian aid to reach the besieged south-eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities under Russian attack, members of the G7 group of industrialized nations demand.



"The Russian leadership has to immediately provide for humanitarian access as well as humanitarian aid to be delivered to Mariupol and other besieged cities," read the statement by the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.



The G7 members said they would commit themselves to stockpiling and distributing humanitarian aid, as well as to making sure that neighbouring countries to Ukraine affected by the conflict receive the assistance they need.



