Britain supports Poland with missile defence system, more troops
Published March 17,2022
Britain will send Poland its Sky Sabre missile defence system and 100 further troops in a show of support amid the war in Ukraine, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace announced on Thursday after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak in Warsaw.
On Wednesday, Wallace had confirmed a shipment of surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine at a meeting of the defence ministers of NATO in Brussels.
Britain had already sent 350 troops to Poland in February, on top of 100 British troops stationed there, to help its NATO ally strengthen the borders against its authoritarian neighbour Belarus.
The British government has recently increased its military assistance substantially for its NATO allies in Eastern Europe, as well as for embattled Ukraine, which not a member of the alliance.