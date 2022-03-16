Zelensky: Russian invasion of Ukraine to end in shame and poverty

Ukraine 's president said Wednesday that the sanctions imposed against Russia in recent weeks will leave the country with "shame and poverty" and "years of isolation."

In his daily video address on Telegram, Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian businesspeople and other citizens to oppose the war.

"Citizens of Russia! Any of you who have access to truthful information could already understand how this war will end for your country. Shame and poverty. Years of isolation. A very cruel, repressive system that will treat the citizens of Russia in the same inhumane way as you, invaders, treated Ukrainians. What happens next depends on your actions," he said.

He also addressed his fellow Ukrainians.

"Free people of a free country! Eight years of war in Donbass, 20 days of a full-scale invasion. The third week is about to be over. We all want peace. As soon as possible. We all want to win. And there is always a feeling that a little more, and we will get what belongs to us, Ukraine, by right. But efforts are still needed. It takes patience. We still have to fight. And work -- everyone in their place," he said.

Underlining that efforts are underway to end the war, establish a cease-fire and stop the Russian attacks, he urged Ukrainians to be patient and wait for the results of the ongoing negotiations.

"It is important. It is difficult, but important, because any war ends in an agreement. Meetings continue," said Zelenskyy.

Zelensky also accused "invaders" for committing new and obvious war crimes.

Noting that the Russian army fired at peaceful cities and civilian infrastructure, he said: "The number of missiles that Russia has used against Ukraine already exceeds 900. There are so many air bombs that it is impossible to count them."

He also said the decision to strengthen Ukraine's air arsenal has not yet been made as the country has not received planes yet.

Zelensky also called on Western countries to further tighten sanctions against Russia until it stops the war.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 691 civilians have been killed and 1,143 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, according to the UN.



