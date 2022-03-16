WHO warns of record rate of attacks on Ukraine health systems

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that healthcare facilities and personnel were being attacked at an unprecedented rate in the conflict in Ukraine.

"We've never seen globally... this rate of attacks on healthcare," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told reporters, warning that "this crisis is reaching a point where the health system in Ukraine is teetering on the brink".

The UN health agency has verified 43 attacks on health facilities, ambulances and health personnel in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, killing 12 people and injuring 34.