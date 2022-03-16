Vladimir Putin says Western attempt at global dominance is ending

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the West would not succeed in what he called its attempt to achieve global dominance and dismember Russia .

If the West thinks that Russia will step back, it does not understand Russia , Putin said on the 21st day of the war against Ukraine .

KEEPING RUSSIA IN CHECK IS WEST'S LONG-TERM POLICY

Putin said on Wednesday that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic sanctions against Russia were short-sighted.

Putin said Western countries wanted to hit every Russian family with the sanctions, and accused them of engaging in an unprecedented information campaign against Russia.

PUTIN READY TO DISCUSS NEUTRALITY FOR UKRAINE

Putin said that Russia was ready to discuss Ukraine 's neutral status in talks aimed at ending hostilities there, but that Moscow would still achieve the goals of its military operation, which was "going to plan".

Putin said the West had effectively declared Russia in default as part of its sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine , and that the conflict had merely been a pretext for the West to impose sanctions.

"The West doesn't even bother to hide the fact that its aim is to damage the entire Russian economy, every Russian," he said in a statement.



