Turkey to continue efforts to bring together Ukrainian, Russian leaders, Erdoğan tells Zelenskyy

In a phone call on Wednesday, the Turkish president told his Ukrainian counterpart that Ankara will continue efforts to bring together leaders of Ukraine and Russia, authorities said.

According to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdoğan said Turkey exerts diplomatic effort to restore peace between Russia and Ukraine and aims to achieve a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible.

"Pointing out that Turkey continued to its delivery of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainians both in Ukraine and in neighboring countries, President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the effective functioning of humanitarian corridors," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said on Twitter: "Held talks with a friend of Ukraine, President of @ RTErdoğan."

"Reported on the progress of the Ukrainian people's struggle against the ongoing aggression. Thankful for the important support. Ways to intensify peaceful dialogue were also discussed. #STopRussia"

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.