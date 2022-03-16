Russian warships fires missiles at Odessa coast - official

Russian warships fired missiles and artillery at coastal areas in the Odessa region in overnight attacks, according to a Ukrainian official.

Russian naval forces "fired a huge amount of ammunition from a long distance" at the coast near the village of Tuzla, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on Twitter early on Wednesday.

He did not share details of any damage or casualties, but said there were "no attempts to land troops."

At least 691 civilians have been killed and 1,143 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates.

More than 3 million refugees have fled the country and some 6.7 million people have been internally displaced, UN agencies have said.