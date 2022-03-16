Russian FM Lavrov says some deals with Ukraine close to being agreed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that some formulations for agreements with Ukraine were close to being agreed, with neutral status for Kyiv under "serious" consideration.

However, he told the RBC news outlet that there were other issues of importance too, including the usage of the Russian language in Ukraine and freedom of speech.

LAVROV: U.S. NOT INTERESTED IN RESOLVING UKRAINE CONFLICT

Russia sees no sign that the United States is interested in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov said in a statement.

The United States has a decisive role in defining Ukrainian authorities' position, but "today, we see no interest from the United States to speedily resolve this conflict," Lavrov told the RBC television channel.

LAVROV: THERE IS SOME HOPE OF REACHING A COMPROMISE

"The negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons," Lavrov said told RBC news. But nevertheless, there is some hope of reaching a compromise."

"Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees," Lavrov said.

Ukraine has also made cautious positive statements on peace talks. It says it is willing to negotiate to end the war, but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

Lavrov said key issues included the security of people in eastern Ukraine, the demilitarisation of Ukraine and the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.

Announcing the invasion on Feb. 24, President Vladimir Putin blamed the United States for threatening Russia by enlarging the NATO military alliance eastwards into Russia's backyard.

Putin said there was no option but to launch the military operation because Russian-speaking people in Ukraine had been subjected to genocide by "nationalists and neo-Nazis" since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine and the West say claims of genocide are baseless.





