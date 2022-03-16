Russia warns US against biological, chemical arms 'provocations'

Russia said on Wednesday that it had warned the US against "provocations" with biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"The American side was pointed out to the inadmissibility of planning and inciting provocations with the use of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, including biological and chemical weapons," Russia's Security Council said in a statement after a phone call between its head, Nikolay Patrushev, and US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan.

Patrushev urged Sullivan for the US to use its influence on Kyiv to make progress in resolving the Ukrainian crisis diplomatically as soon as possible, instead of pushing Ukrainian authorities to delay peace talks.

"Russia's position on the inadmissibility of attempts to delay the negotiation process, undertaken by Kyiv on instructions from outside, has been brought to Washington," the statement said.

In addition, Patrushev called on the US to stop supporting "neo-Nazis and terrorists in Ukraine," sending foreign "mercenaries" and arms to Ukraine as these steps will only lead to further escalation.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine, and 1,174 have been injured, according to UN estimates. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns that true casualty tolls are likely "considerably higher," particularly in territories that remain under Ukrainian government control.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the global body.