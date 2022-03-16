Russia continues shelling residential areas, killing 2 civilians, says Ukraine

At least two people were killed and two others injured as Russian forces continued attacking residential areas in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and Zaporizhzhia through late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said.

According to statements issued separately by local Ukrainian administrators and public institutions, the Russian army continued its air and missile attacks on Ukrainian residential areas through the night.

Two people were killed when Russian missiles hit two apartments in Kharkiv, 480 kilometers (about 300 miles) northeast of the capital Kyiv.

The Russian bombardment reportedly damaged some buildings in the city, prompting civilians to seek refuge in subway stations and basements, said local officials.

In Kyiv, however, two people were injured when shrapnel struck a 12-story building.

Separately, a missile hit a railway station and botanical garden in Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine some 560 kilometers from Kyiv.

Similarly, the local authorities in Odessa said the Black Sea port city had been subject to missile strikes from Russian warships, though no other information was provided in the statement.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 691 civilians have been killed and 1,143 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.