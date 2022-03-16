News
More than 10,000 couples marry in Ukraine since start of war
Published March 16,2022
Since the beginning of the war almost three weeks ago, 10,683 couples across Ukraine have tied the knot, the Justice Ministry in Kiev said.
"The war in the country continues, but life does not stop."
It added that 10,767 children had been born in the country since February 24.
"Our workers continue to work for you even under war conditions!" the ministry wrote in a statement addressed to Ukrainians late Tuesday.