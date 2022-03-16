Kazakh President Tokayev lays out constitutional reform plan, to ensure currency stability

Kazakhstan needs to switch from "superpresidential" rule to a presidential republic with a strong parliament, President Kassym-Jomort Tokayev said on Wednesday, proposing constitutional reform.

Addressing the Central Asian nation's parliament, Tokayev also proposed changing the electoral system and re-establishing the constitutional court.

He also ordered the government and the central bank to ensure the stability of the local tenge currency by tightening foreign exchange controls.

The authorities must consider, in particular, increasing mandatory sales of foreign currency by state companies and see whether private firms can also make such sales, Tokayev told parliament.