Japan to strip Russia of ‘most favored nation’ status, premier says

Adding pressure on Moscow over its war on Ukraine, Japan on Wednesday announced to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" (MFN) trade status.

"We are taking many measures against Russia which include revoking most favored nation status," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a news conference in Tokyo.

MFN status grants countries the best possible trade terms, including low tariffs.

Kishida said Japan will also ban export of luxury items to Russia besides freezing assets of officials linked to Kremlin.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 691 civilians have been killed and 1,143 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN. It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

Japan has allowed fleeing Ukrainians to enter the country and granted them permission to work in the country.

Meanwhile, with regard to the COVID-19 situation in the country, Kishida announced the lifting of the quasi-state of emergency imposed in 18 of Japan's 47 prefectures.