Fukushima: 'No abnormalities' after 7.3-magnitude quake hits Japan

A strong earthquake shook the Japanese region of Fukushima late on Wednesday, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue a tsunami warning for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures and reawkening memories of the 2011 nuclear disaster.



The region is home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which went into meltdown after a tsunami in 2011, an event that still weighs on Japan and has left much of the surrounding region abandoned to this day.



Although it initially reported some failures in the pumps used to keep radioactive elements under water, plant operator TEPCO later reported "no abnormalities" and said it had seen "no significant fluctuations."



However, the earthquake did derail a Shinkansen high-speed train. Local media reported that the approximately 100 passengers on board at the time were uninjured. However, the news shocked, given the train's record for safety.



The strong and long-lasting quake - which the US Geological Survey measured at magnitude 7.3 just after 11:36 pm (1436 GMT) and located 57 kilometres east-north-east of the town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture - was also felt in Tokyo, some 300 kilometres away.



According to Marco Bohnhoff, a seismologist with the German Research Centre for Geosciences, "by Japanese standards, it was medium-sized."



The quake hit almost 11 years to the day after the region in the north-east of the Asian island nation was devastated by a magnitude-9 earthquake and a massive tsunami triggered by it.



The weather authority warned of a tidal wave up to 1 metre high. The harbour town of Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture eventually reported a 20-centimetre swell of water.



The severe quake brought back memories of the devastating catastrophe on March 11, 2011, when a gigantic tsunami reared up on the Pacific coast and slammed over huge swathes of land: towns, villages and huge areas of cultivated land were submerged under the masses of water and mud. Around 20,000 people were killed by the flood.



A so-called "beyond-design-basis event" occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, meaning that the plant had not been designed to withstand a combined earthquake and tsunami of that magnitude. The plant withstood the earthquake, but the tsunami breached its seawalls.



Even though none of the deaths at the time was attributed to radiation, the breach of the plant alarmed nuclear plant operators around the world and even prompted then chancellor Angela Merkel to decide to end the use of nuclear power in Germany.



Operator TEPCO is investigating whether irregularities occurred due to the renewed strong quake, it said in the early hours of Thursday.



Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.