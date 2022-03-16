Frequent, regular contacts with Turkey needed, says Russian FM

Wednesday's Moscow meeting of the top Turkish and Russian diplomats shows that more such contacts are needed, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

After talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov told a joint news conference: "Today's talks confirmed that we need to meet often and regularly exchange views on the key issues of our bilateral agenda, but first of all about the international situation, which has been experiencing deep changes."

Lavrov said he and Çavuşoğlu, had assessed the political dialogue and bilateral ties of Russia and Turkey, including between presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and discussed preparations for a new meeting of the countries' High-Level Cooperation Council.

Ties between Russia and Turkey have growing importance for maintaining regional and global stability, and both countries are known for their ability to find optimal solutions to problems based on mutual benefit and a balance of interests, he said.

ECONOMY AND ENERGY

Turning to economic ties, he said: "There are positive shifts in the development of trade and economic ties, as compared to 2020, the trade turnover rose almost 60% last year to $33 billion. I'm sure that this is far from the limit, and today we discussed steps that would allow us to increase these numbers."

On energy cooperation, Lavrov said the TurkStream gas pipeline strengthens the energy security not only of Turkey but also of states of Southern Europe.

Turkey's first nuclear power plant, the Russian-built Akkuyu, is planned to open by the 2023 centennial of the Turkish Republic, said Lavrov, adding: "Completion of the project will provide Turkish customers with a reliable source of energy."

Lavrov said he explained to Çavuşoğlu, that Russia's goal in Ukraine is to protect the residents of Donbas from "a direct military threat" from Kyiv, and the demilitarization and "denazification" of Ukraine so that all ethnic groups can live peacefully in Ukraine.

Donbas in Eastern Ukraine has a large ethnic Russian population, but Ukraine has denied the existence of any military threat.

"Ankara is following a pragmatic line, is promoting a balanced approach" on the Ukraine issue, said Lavrov, adding that it "did not join in anti-Russian sanctions."

Russian-Turkish joint efforts help to maintain the cease-fire in Syria, Lybia, and Nagorno-Karabakh, said Lavrov.

He added that he welcomes talks on normalization between Turkiye and Armenia.

Lavrov said he did not speak with Çavuşoğlu about new Russian-Ukrainian meetings at the ministerial and presidential levels, as such meetings need to have solid preparation.

HUMANITARIAN CEASE-FIRE IN UKRAINE, EVACUATION PRIORITIES FOR TURKEY

Çavuşoğlu, for his part, said that Turkey's "priority" is the evacuation of its nationals and civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, along with an "urgent" humanitarian cease-fire.

Saying that Turkey has had a "clear stance" since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, he said Ankara is working to achieve a permanent humanitarian cease-fire.

Such a cease-fire is a "must" to evacuate civilians from Mariupol due to "high risk" in the area, he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 691 civilians have been killed and 1,143 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.