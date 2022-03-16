News World Estonia says Vladimir Putin did not achieve goals in Ukraine

"I believe that he didn't achieve his goals in Ukraine - he has to build up bigger problem, he has to go further," Estonian Defence Minister Kalle Laanet said at the sidelines of a special meeting of NATO defence ministers.

Anadolu Agency WORLD Published March 16,2022

He added that this escalation by Russia "could come in the Baltics or on the other side," in an apparent reference to other countries bordering Russia.



Laanet called on NATO to do more to protect Ukraine from Russia's military attack, saying: "Ukraine is today the front line to protect our democratic values."





