China says U.S. arms sales to Taiwan harm peace and stability

China on Wednesday once again opposed US arms sales to Taiwan, saying it harms peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, public broadcaster CGTN reported.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of China, was responding to a question on a recent purchasing contract of a field information and communication system between Washington and Taipei, a follow-up to the US arms sale plan to Taiwan in December 2020.

"Such attempts will not succeed and will only harm peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the interests of Taiwan residents," she said.

China, which considers Taiwan its breakaway province, opposes any forms of official exchanges or military contact between US and the island, the spokesperson added.

It has urged the US to follow the "One China principle" under the Taiwan Relations Act, a 1979 law that has guided US relations with Taiwan. The US formally recognized China in 1979, and acknowledged that Taiwan is a part of mainland China.

Beijing routinely protests Washington's contacts with Taiwan's government. Earlier this month, a delegation of former US defense officials met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials during a two-day visit to Taipei.

As the world focuses on Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, observers are also closely watching China's moves regarding Taiwan. Beijing, however, has pushed back attempts to draw parallels on the situation as it considers Taiwan an internal matter.

China has not condemned Russia's war on Ukraine, and has criticized Western sanctions against Moscow.