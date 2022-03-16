News World British PM Boris Johnson says 'no way' Ukraine is joining NATO

Johnson, speaking to broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, said: "I talked to Volodymyr (Zelensky) again yesterday and of course I understand what he is saying about NATO and the reality of the position. And everybody has always said - and we've made it clear to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin - that there is no way Ukraine is going to join NATO any time soon."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is "no way Ukraine is going to join NATO anytime soon" as Ukraine's leader said peace talks with Russia had taken a "realistic turn."



The prime minister, who is visiting the Gulf as he tries to wean the West off Russian energy, said he understood the "reality of the position" expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an address to London.



The Kyiv war leader, in a video call to Johnson and representatives from Baltic and northern European countries gathered on Tuesday, expressed his frustration that Ukraine had not been allowed to join NATO, but said: "This is the truth and we have simply to accept it as it is."



But Johnson said decisions about the future of the country had to "be for the Ukrainian people" and their "elected leader" to make, as he vowed Britain would continue to "back" Zelensky.



"And the most important thing is that Putin's aggression, his absolutely barbaric attacks on Ukraine should stop and they should not be seen to have succeeded, and they won't succeed,'' the prime minister added.



Zelensky, since addressing the London summit, has suggested peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations had started to produce hope of a ceasefire.



In his nightly video address to the nation early on Wednesday, the president said Russia's demands were becoming "more realistic."



The two sides were expected to speak again on Wednesday.







