Austria’s top diplomat praises Turkey’s mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

Last week's unprecedented Turkish-organized meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers was a key effort to end the three-week-old war, Austria's top diplomat told Anadolu Agency.

In an exclusive interview, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said even though it yield no concrete results, the meeting between Russia's Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba-hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu-was an important step in diplomatic efforts to end the war

"We urgently need a cease-fire and sustainable humanitarian corridors to alleviate the terrible suffering of the Ukrainian people. I very much appreciate Turkey's diplomatic efforts to that effect," Schellenberg said on the sidelines of the just-concluded Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in southern Turkey, with Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner.

Reiterating that ongoing Russia's war on Ukraine proves the relevance of diplomacy, Schallenberg hailed the ADF as a significant and timely platform.

"In my talks and meetings at the forum, I perceived a broad consensus among participants that this war has to stop immediately, and that Russia has to revert to diplomacy now," he added.

He also thanked Turkey for its hospitality and commended the organization of the forum, which he called excellent.

On Turkish-Austrian ties, Schallenberg underlined that the two countries share a long common history. Pointing to the positive momentum in relations, he particularly stressed economic ties.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our mutual trade is developing well. The annual bilateral trade volume amounts to some €4 billion ($4.4 billion)," he said, adding that numerous Austrian firms have invested in various sectors of the Turkish economy.

TURKEY 'KEY PARTNER' OF EU

As for Turkish-EU relations, Schallenberg reiterated that Turkey has been a key partner of the bloc in many domains of mutual interest, including the economy, migration, countering terrorism, and climate change.

Nevertheless, Schallenberg said: "Accession negotiations with Turkey have come to a standstill for well-known reasons and the Austrian position on this is clear."

In the years since Turkey's EU accession talks began in 2005, they have been essentially frozen due to political roadblocks by certain EU members, for reasons unrelated to its suitability for membership, according to Ankara.

Schallenberg stressed that the latest regional developments make the EU accession of the Western Balkans more important and urgent.

Similar to its arguments over Ukraine, Russia has opposed Balkan countries growing closer to the West and joining Western institutions.

On Austria's contributions to Ukraine and its people, Schallenberg said it provides Ukraine with urgently needed medical, technical, and civil protection equipment.

Moreover, Austrian state agencies, federal states, municipalities, NGOs, and citizens are working together closely to accommodate and help refugees from Ukraine, he added.

Schallenberg also rejected the criticism that Europe is treating Ukraine's refugees better than those from Syria, saying that Austria received over 100,000 refugees from Syria in 2015-1016.

EU states in Ukraine's neighborhood are taking in its refugees, just as Turkey, bordering Syria, took in most of the refugees from its civil war, he argued.

"It is a huge challenge and at the same time a clear responsibility to help a neighbor in need. EU member states bordering Ukraine are the closest safe haven. Experience shows that help is most efficient when it is provided close to the home country of refugees, no matter whether it is for Ukrainian or Syrian refugees," he said.