Ukraine says Russia lost over 13,500 troops during war

Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russia has lost more than 13,500 soldiers as well as heavy weaponry during the war.

According to the General Staff, 81 aircraft, 95 helicopters, and 404 tanks were among the heavy weaponry Russia has lost since it launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Ukraine has also destroyed nearly 1,300 Russian armored fighting vehicles, 150 artillery systems, 64 multiple launch rocket systems, and 36 anti-aircraft warfare systems so far, it said.

In addition, Russian forces have lost 640 vehicles, three boats/cutters, 60 fuel tanks, and nine unmanned aerial vehicles at the operational-tactical level in Ukraine, it said.

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 636 civilians have been killed and 1,125 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN. It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as access to areas of increased hostilities remains restricted.

Some 2.8 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.