Ukraine says forces repelled Russian advance on Mariupol

The Ukrainian military says forces have repelled a Russian advance on the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been subject to intense aerial bombardment for days.



About 150 attackers were killed and two tanks and several armored vehicles destroyed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.



Ukrainian artillery fire and airstrikes also destroyed other military equipment and fired on approaching columns of Russians, it said.



The Ukrainian ultra-nationalist Azov battalion posted photos of destroyed Russian military vehicles on its Telegram channel.



The battlefield claims could not be independently confirmed.



Mariupol, which sits on the Sea of Azov, is encircled by units of the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists.



Most evacuation attempts to get citizens out of the strategic city - where utilities and infrastructure have been heavily damaged and food is running short - have made scant progress, although a fresh attempt is expected on Tuesday.



Speaking more broadly about the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian General Staff described the advance as having mostly stalled across the country.



Ukrainian attacks on supply lines are having an effect, it added.



Since the beginning of the war on February 24, more than 13,500 Russian soldiers have been killed, according to figures from Kyiv that could not be verified.



Ukrainian forces also destroyed more than 400 tanks and about 1,300 armoured vehicles as well as 81 combat aircraft and 95 helicopters, the General Staff said.



