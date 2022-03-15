Ukraine: Death toll rises to 19 in attack on north-western TV tower

The number of casualties has risen significantly after an attack on a television tower near the north-western Ukrainian city of Rivne, the government says.



Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and nine others wounded as of Tuesday morning, regional governor Vitaliy Koval told the Rada TV channel.



In addition to the broadcast tower, a nearby administrative building was also hit in an attack in the nearby village of Antopil.



Kyiv accuses Russian troops of deliberately shelling residential areas and civilians, a claim Moscow rejects.



Russia says it is attacking not only military facilities but also Ukraine's intelligence and information infrastructure.



