Ukraine: Attack on school near Mykolayiv kills seven

At least seven people were killed and three injured in a Russian attack on a school near the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, the local civil defence said.



The attack took place in the village of Zelenyi Hai on Sunday morning, with the recovery and clean-up operations completed on Tuesday, the authority said.



Ukrainian and Russian troops are engaged in heavy fighting near Mykolayiv. The city is located at the mouth of the Southern Bug river into the Black Sea.



Meanwhile, in Geneva, the UN high commissioner for human rights said 691 civilian deaths had been officially documented in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on February 24, including 48 children.



High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said that the actual numbers are certainly much higher but that verifying victims often takes days of work.



"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes," she said.



