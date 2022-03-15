Turkey reports over 24,600 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 24,614 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 115 related deaths and 30,553 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, and as many as 333,196 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 146.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.74 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while some 52.9 million have been immunized twice and 27.42 million got a booster shot.

As the virus seems to be receding, Turkey scrapped the outdoor mask mandate early March, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 6 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 460.3 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.



