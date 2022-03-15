Spain impounds yacht belonging to Russian oligarch

An 85-metre yacht belonging to a Russian oligarch was impounded Monday in the Spanish port of Barcelona, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that yacht seized is named Valerie, which it linked to Rostec defence firm chief Sergei Chemezov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have immobilised temporarily a yacht in Barcelona belonging to one of the main Russian oligarchs," Sanchez told la Sexta, adding "others were to come."

The yacht is worth 140 million dollars (128 million euros) and is 85 metres long, the premier said without giving other details.

Yachts are among the assets of oligarchs targeted by sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chemezov features prominently on the sanctions lists.





