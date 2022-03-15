Sanctions have set Russia back by a decade, says White House

Russia's economy has been set back by a decade due to the sanctions the West has piled on it as punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House.



"We've made [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's war of choice a strategic failure, the unprecedented costs we've imposed with allies and partners have reversed 30 years of economic progress, something President Putin himself pushed for, and that has happened in less than a month," says White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.



She pointed to the collapse of the rouble, rising inflation and, according to experts, the possible collapse of the country's economy as backup for her claim. She also noted that pressure on oligarchs affiliated with Putin is set to rise.



