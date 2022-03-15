OPPONENT OF WAR IN UKRAINE INTERRUPTS NEWS ON RUSSIAS STATE TV

With a protest poster and loud shouts, a female anti-war protester on Russian state television caused an interruption of the main evening news broadcast.



During the live broadcast on Monday at 9 pm (1800 GMT), the woman suddenly jumped into the picture behind news anchor Ekaterina Andreyeva and held a sign reading "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here."



To this she shouted loudly several times, "No to war, no to war, no to war!" The broadcast then broke off and images from a hospital were shown.



The video clip immediately went viral on social media. Russian opposition members in particular praised the woman for her courage.



"What courage really means," pianist Igor Levit wrote on Twitter. In Russia, it is forbidden for media to call the Russian invasion of Ukraine a "war" or an "invasion." Instead, the official term is "special military operation."



According to media reports, the woman is an employee of Channel One Russia who is said to have announced her protest action on social networks beforehand.



She allegedly gave as her reason that her father was Ukrainian and that the war against the neighbouring country was a "crime" for which Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible.



She is said to have been arrested. In a statement, Channel One Russia spoke only of an "incident" during the programme "Vremya" (Time) and announced an internal investigation.



