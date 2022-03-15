Netherlands set to drop all Covid-19 restrictions

Dutch health officials are dropping the country's final Covid-19 restrictions, with masks no longer required in public transport and testing no longer required for large events from March 23, Health Minister Ernst Kuipers announced on Tuesday.



Even the requirement to enter quarantine will be lifted; while people who test positive for the virus will still be encouraged to stay at home, this will be a mere recommendation.



After most restrictions were lifted a few weeks ago, the number of cases in the Netherlands began rising quickly. The government considers its approach as reasonable, nonetheless.



The Netherlands currently have a seven-day average of roughly 2,500 cases per 100,000 people. In Germany, the equivalent is at 1,585.



The panel of experts advising the government had therefore called for the use of masks on public transport to be continued, a restriction the government is dropping nonetheless.



Only on aeroplanes will masks continue to be compulsory, as this has been agreed internationally.



People travelling to the Netherlands from outside the Schengen Area will still need to be vaccinated, recovered from a Covid-19 infection, or tested before entering the country.



