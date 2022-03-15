Germany, Jordan call for end to war in Ukraine

Germany and Jordan on Tuesday appealed for an immediate cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with Jordan's King Abdullah II, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said both countries shared same concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We are united in condemning this war in Ukraine. We are calling on President Putin to immediately stop fighting and withdraw the invading troops from the country," Scholz said.

Despite weeks of diplomatic efforts, Russian military continued its airstrikes and artillery fire on Tuesday, mainly targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure, but also residential areas across the country.

At least 636 civilians have been killed and 1,125 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, and over 3 million people have fled to neighboring countries, according to UN estimates.