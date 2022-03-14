UN secretary general: Nuclear war back in 'realm of possibility'

The possibility of a nuclear conflict is "within the realm of possibility" says UN Secretary General António Guterres, eyeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.



It's a change of tone for Guterres, who has spent the last few weeks saying that atomic war is "inconceivable." On Monday, he noted how dangerous it is that Russia has boosted the readiness levels of its nuclear weapons amid the conflict



"Raising the alert level of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development. The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility."



He put the blame for most of the civilian deaths and destruction of civilian infrastructure on Russian forces, but said he still opposes anything like a no-fly zone over Ukraine, precisely because that would up the risk of nuclear confrontation with NATO forces.

