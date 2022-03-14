Ukraine urges 'immediate' expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe

Ukraine on Monday demanded that Russia be immediately expelled from the Council of Europe, saying Moscow had no right to remain a member of the pan-European rights body after the invasion of its neighbour.

"We urge you to take a decision on the immediate expulsion of Russia from the Council of Europe," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg via video link, adding that Russia's attack meant it "cannot stay in the European family".