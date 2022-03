Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said Monday that a strike by Kyiv's forces on the rebel's defacto capital Donetsk had left at least 20 people dead, ahead of talks to resolve the fighting.

Rebel officials said that fragments from a Ukrainian Tochka missile that was shot down had landed in the centre of the city and that, "20 people were killed and nine were injured," as a fourth round of talks was scheduled to end more than two weeks of fighting.