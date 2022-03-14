Russia says could take full control of major Ukrainian cities, plans to be fulfilled

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities and cautioned the West that it had sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine without any need for help from China.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment.

Peskov added that Russia's plans are going to be fully fulfilled in the outlined time frames.

He said that Kremlin may still opt to take control of large cities in Ukraine, as Moscow's military advances steadily towards several major urban hubs in its pro-Western neighbour.

"Putin gave orders to hold back on any immediate assault on large cities because the civilians losses would be large," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding however that, "the defence ministry does not rule out the possibility of putting large cities under its full control".

Peskov said that some of Ukraine's major cities were already surrounded by Russian forces.

When asked by Reuters about remarks by U.S. officials who had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment, Peskov said: "No."

"Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation. As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full."