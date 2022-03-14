Rapprochement between Turkey, Armenia should be viewed as ‘source of inspiration’

The resumption of direct talks between Turkey and Armenia "should be looked at as a source of inspiration," said the secretary general of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) .

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum , of which Anadolu Agency was the global communication partner, Lazar Comanescu said the resumption of talks between Turkey and Armenia is "something that deserves the warmest and heartfelt welcome."

A historic meeting took place Saturday between Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the forum's sidelines. It was the first high-level visit to Turkey from Armenia after many years.

Çavuşoğlu told reporters that the meeting was "extremely fruitful and constructive."

Comanescu said the BSEC has 13 members, and "we have to recognize that there have been and continue to exist sensitivities in the bilateral relations of these member states."

"The bilateral talks between Ankara and Yerevan prove that even very delicate issues, not only they deserve to be discussed and solved through negotiations, but there should be no alternative to peaceful negotiations, to diplomacy, when you have to solve even the thorniest, most complex and delicate situations," he added.

Comanescu said these talks will become "a source of inspiration when it comes to dealing with sensitivities or conflicts, which may exist as they do now, in our region."

This is the way to contribute to stability, to peace, and to the sustainability of economic development and cooperation in the region, he added.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Comanescu said the BSEC, "which has been established as a platform for deliberation and negotiations among the member states," has been planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its foundation.

BSEC is a "platform for cooperation in the economic sphere and having in mind that through economic cooperation there will be benefits for the development of each of the member states," said Comanescu, adding "while we never thought, envisaged that our organization needs to be involved in addressing political issues, we cannot ignore how things evolved in our region and beyond."

He expressed "grave concern" about the war between two BSEC member states, Russia and Ukraine , "which is a departure from international law."

"We hope that at the end of the day, sooner rather than later, wisdom will prevail, and that this conflict will be settled through diplomatic means," he said.

Comanescu said that during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and many other participants called for a diplomatic solution to the war between the two countries.

"I think that it is extremely important that this conflict be solved, that those directly involved come to the negotiation table and try to find solutions in accordance with international law. That's the key," he said.

Speaking on the three-way talks between the Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish foreign ministers on March 10, Comanescu said: "I very much appreciate the efforts which Ankara has been making in order to try to convince the two sides in the conflict, which are talking about to get into real negotiations and to bring back peace in our region."

"My appreciation for what the president of the country, the foreign minister are doing," he said, referring to the Turkish president and foreign minister's extensive diplomatic efforts to calm the situation in Ukraine and bring both parties to the negotiating table.

Comanescu said the BSEC has a lot of work to do as well.

"I know that our achievements, if we are successful in this, will greatly benefit all the member states. And that would also help in strengthening the confidence in the organization. There is no alternative to cooperation," he added.








