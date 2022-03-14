Over 160 private vehicles leave Mariupol in humanitarian corridor

A large number of civilians have managed to get out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol using a humanitarian corridor, the first time in more than a week that such a corridor has been employed successfully and not disrupted by attacks.



More than 160 private vehicles left the city, heading west to the city of Berdiansk, more than 70 kilometres away, according to Mariupol city officials on Telegram. Additionally, an aid convoy with supplies for those still in the city is on its way in.



The city is still awaiting the arrival of buses, which would be able to take greater numbers out at a time.



