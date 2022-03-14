Italy reports 28,900 coronavirus cases on Monday, 129 deaths

Italy reported 28,900 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 48,886 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 129 from 86.

Italy has registered 156,997 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,468 on Monday, up from 8,240 a day earlier.

There were 32 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 41 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients slightly rose to 518 from a previous 516.

Some 204,877 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 330,028, the health ministry said.