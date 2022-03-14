 Contact Us
At least two dead, twelve wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv

Published March 14,2022
At least two people were killed when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko.

In a separate statement, the country's emergency service said that at least two people died and 12 were wounded following the airstrike.

"As of 07:40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-storey apartment building, three people were hospitalised and nine people were treated on the spot," the emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the building was in Kyiv's Obolon district.