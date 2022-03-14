At least 15 killed in attack on bus in Burkina Faso

At least 15 people, including 13 police officers and two civilians, are dead after their minibus struck a mine at the weekend, according to a statement by Burkina Faso's military on Monday.



The incident happened near the northern village of Taparko on Sunday. The bus was subsequently attacked by unidentified assailants, leaving at least five police officers injured.



The country of 21 million people has been in a severe humanitarian crisis since 2019. Armed groups, some of which have pledged allegiance to the so-called Islamic State or the al-Qaeda terrorist organization, are active there and in neighbouring Mali and Niger.



Protracted droughts and famines are also causing problems in Burkina Faso, which is impoverished despite rich gold deposits.



More than 1.7 million people are considered displaced, according to several aid organizations. The military has ruled the country since a coup in January.

