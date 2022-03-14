Argentina suspends soyabean exports as prices rise

Argentina's government announced on Monday it had suspended exports of soyabean flour and oil amid rumors it is planning to hike taxes due to soaring primary material costs blamed on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The South American country is the world's largest exporter of soyabean flour and oil. Soyabean products made up 30 percent of Argentina's exports in 2021, worth nine billion dollars to the government.

The agricultural markets undersecretary, a division of the agriculture ministry, said in a statement that these exports were suspended "until further notice."

In 2021, soyabean flour was Argentina's largest export (14.2 percent) with soybean oil its third biggest (6.9 percent).

Industry sources claim the government is analyzing the possibility of increasing export tariffs on those two products to 33 percent from 31 percent.

It comes as the cost of primary materials around the world has increased as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia by many Western nations.

There are worries this could provoke an increase in food prices in Argentina which would send inflation soaring in a country that already has one of the highest rates in the world (over 50 percent in 2021.)

Argentina's union of agricultural producers expressed its "strong rejection" of any increase in taxes, adding that "there is no room to keep plundering producers."