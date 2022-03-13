THOUSANDS DEMONSTRATE IN BERLIN AGAINST RUSSIAS WAR IN UKRAINE

Thousands of people in Berlin have taken to the streets once again to protest against Russia's war in Ukraine.



They gathered at Alexanderplatz at midday on Sunday then walked towards Brandenburg Gate, with large crowds joining the march. It was initially unclear how many people had joined the rally, but attendees ranged from young to old and included families with young children.



Some carried blue and yellow balloons while others held banners they had made, saying "Stop War", "Peace", "Where's the vaccine against war" while others could be seen with insults directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Some 550 police officers were on duty at the rally, which was peaceful, with the vast majority of attendees wearing face masks. Protests against the war were also planned in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Leipzig.

