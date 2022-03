Nine people have been killed in Russian attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, the governor of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, said on Telegram.



The information could not be independently verified.



The southern city, with a population of 500,000, has been heavily contested for days. Its capture would give Russian forces a land route to the key port city of Odessa, which could be cut off from the rest of the country.