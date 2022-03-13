Moscow says it has taken parts of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

Fighters of the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have captured parts of the city of Sievierodonetsk, according to Moscow.



"Units of the Luhansk People's Republic have blockaded the eastern and southern parts of the city," Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said, according to the Interfax news agency.



Ukraine's military had reported earlier that a Russian offensive was imminent in the city in the Luhansk region.



Russian sources also said Russian forces were continuing to attack the town of Popasna near Luhansk and that separatists had occupied the northern parts of the city.



